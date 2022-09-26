TÜRKİYE
Türkiye protests with US, Greece over military deployment on Aegean islands
Türkiye summons the Greek ambassador to Ankara and called for an end to violations on Aegean islands and restoring their non-military status, according to the Foreign Ministry.
In a separate protest note to the US, Türkiye urges respect for status of Eastern Aegean islands. / AA Archive
September 26, 2022

Türkiye has lodged a protest with the US and Greece over unlawful deployment of armoured vehicles on Aegean islands with non-military status.

Turkish army drones have recorded Greek deployment of armoured vehicles on the islands of Midilli (Lesbos) and Sisam (Samos), which is in violation of international law.

Türkiye on Monday summoned the Greek ambassador and called for an end to violations on Aegean islands and restoring their non-military status, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, in a protest note to the US, Türkiye urged respect for the status of Eastern Aegean islands and measures to be taken to prevent use of its weapons there.

Greek ships

Turkish drone footages, released on Sunday, showed that landing ships carried military vehicles donated by the US to the islands.

According to security sources, the Turkish drones performing flight mission over the Aegean Sea recorded two Greek landing ships en route to Midilli and Sisam.

It was revealed that the ships were carrying 23 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles to Midilli and 18 to Sisam. 

The armoured vehicles were among those sent by the US to the Port of Dedeagac (Alexandroupolis) of Greece.

SOURCE:AA
