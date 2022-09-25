At least one soldier has been killed and six others injured in Somalia when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a military base in the west of the capital Mogadishu.

Somalia's Al Qaeda-allied group al Shabab claimed responsibility for the bombing on Sunday.

The suicide bomber had disguised himself as a regular soldier and joined others as they filed into a military base before he detonated the explosive, Captain Aden Omar, a soldier at the military base said.

"We lost one soldier and several others were injured. The bomber blew up himself at a check point," he said.

Al Shabab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Somalia and elsewhere.

