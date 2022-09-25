WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Shabab suicide bomber targets Somalian military
A suicide bomber disguised as a regular soldier attacked a military base, killing at least one solider and leaving many injured.
Al Shabab suicide bomber targets Somalian military
A nurse at Madina Hospital in Mogadishu told Reuters they had received one dead soldier and six others who were wounded. / AA Archive
September 25, 2022

At least one soldier has been killed and six others injured in Somalia when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a military base in the west of the capital Mogadishu.

Somalia's Al Qaeda-allied group al Shabab claimed responsibility for the bombing on Sunday.

The suicide bomber had disguised himself as a regular soldier and joined others as they filed into a military base before he detonated the explosive, Captain Aden Omar, a soldier at the military base said.

"We lost one soldier and several others were injured. The bomber blew up himself at a check point," he said.

READ MORE:Somali army kills senior Al Shabab militant, frees hostages

Al Shabab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Somalia and elsewhere.

READ MORE: US air strike kills over two dozen Al Shabab militants in central Somalia

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us