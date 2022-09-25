WORLD
French police fire tear gas to disperse Mahsa Amini protests in Paris
Officers in full anti-riot armour, backed by a line of vans blocked the path of the protesters as they sought to approach the Iranian embassy
People face riot police as they take part in a demonstration in support of Iranian protesters in Paris, on September 25, 2022. / AFP
September 25, 2022

French police used tear gas and employed anti-riot tactics to prevent hundreds of people protesting in Paris from marching on Tehran's embassy. 

The protesters had gathered for the second day running to express outrage at the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iran's so-called morality police last week — and to show solidarity with the protests that have erupted in Iran.

The protest had began peacefully at Trocadero Square. 

But police in full anti-riot armour, backed by a line of vans blocked the path of the protesters as they sought to approach the Iranian embassy a short distance away. They fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The use of tear gas angered activists already upset by President Emmanuel Macron's talks and public handshake with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last week.

London demo

Similarly tense scenes took place in London, where images posted on social media showed protesters seeking to break through police security barriers outside the Iranian embassy there.

"Further police resources were brought in to support those on the ground after protesters attempted to breach police lines and had thrown missiles at officers," London police said in a statement.

Police made five arrests were made and several officers received minor injuries, it added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
