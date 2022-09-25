Saudi Arabia has launched five new projects to produce electricity using renewable energy, with a total capacity of 3,300 megawatts, the state news agency (SPA) reported.

The projects, which include producing power through solar and wind, were announced on Sunday and launched by the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), which is the principal buyer.

No financial details were disclosed.

Wealthy Gulf OPEC member Saudi Arabia is investing in renewable and clean energy while also stressing the continued importance of hydrocarbons for global energy security at a time of growing calls for a shift away from fossil fuels.

Early last year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled plans for a zero-carbon city called "The Line," which will vertically layer homes, offices, public parks and schools within a mirrored facade stretching over 170 kilometres.

The Line is planned to be completed by 2025 and will be located in the Neom area being built in Tabuk Province in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

The country's renewable energy initiatives emerged from Saudi Vision 2030, a plan to reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil, diversify its economy and develop public service sectors.

