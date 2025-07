My Türkiye: Hatay, a city of tolerance

Hatay is mainly known for being a city of tolerance, brotherhood and civilisations. Once you learn about its diverse history, it will be a city that you will definitely want to discover. This video is part of TRT World’s “My Türkiye” digital series, exploring different regions of Türkiye and showcasing their hidden treasures. #Hatay #UNESCO #civilisations