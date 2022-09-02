WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye Says Macron Should Not Blame Other Countries For Anti-French Sentiment in Africa
Resentment towards France in large parts of Africa is growing to levels not seen in decades. That anger mostly stems from the military footprint France maintains in several of its former colonies and the close relationship the French government has held with many unpopular leaders in the region. But France's President Emmanuel Macron is blaming this rising anti-French sentiment on other countries, including Türkiye. During a recent trip to France's former colony Algeria, Macron said that a campaign by Russia, China and Turkiye, was spreading anti-French feelings on the continent. He also accused the three countries of having a neo-colonial and imperialist agenda. Türkiye's Foreign Ministry blasted Macron's remarks, saying the French leader needs to confront his own country's colonial past and to stop accusing others. France, which maintains military bases in several of its former African colonies, has seen growing resentment against its policies in the region. In Chad, anti-French protests broke out in May, following similar outbursts in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso over the past year. Guests: Anas El Gomati Director of Sadeq Institute David Otto Security Analyst
Türkiye Says Macron Should Not Blame Other Countries For Anti-French Sentiment in Africa
September 2, 2022
Explore
Why Israel is no friend of the Druze, the community it has persecuted for years
By Kazim Alam
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sovereignty and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Deadly torrential rains batter Pakistan's Punjab province
What's next for Syria's Sweida after violence, Israeli aggression?
Russia, Ukraine repatriate bodies of fallen soldiers
Israeli strikes hit Gaza's only Catholic church, two women killed
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli plans to destabilise region thwarted by state, mediators' efforts: Syria
Deadly fire engulfs mall in Iraq's Wasit province, probe under way
Türkiye's 'Steel Dome' air defence system is built from domestically produced components
US official blames dismantling of USAID for waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food
Iran says Israeli attacks pose 'unprecedented' threat to global peace
Life in Gaza is 'Russian roulette with a bullet in almost every chamber': Palestinian envoy tells UN
US 'gathering more information' on killing of Palestinian American in occupied West Bank — Rubio
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us