Will insults help Bolsonaro catch up in the polls?

Brazil's presidential campaign is heating up one month before election day. And the first debate showed that Jair Bolsonaro is pulling out all the stops to attack his political rivals; and even the journalists who question his record. We look at how voters are responding. Guests: Julio Morais President of Caesar Group Inc Elcior Santana Adjunct Professor at the Center for Latin American Studies Gustavo Riberio Founder of the Brazilian Report