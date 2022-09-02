September 2, 2022
Brazil’s candidates resort to personal attacks
Brazil's general election is next month, but President Jair Bolsanaro has an uphill battle to become re-elected. His urgent situation was on display during this week’s presidential debate, when he and his main rival, Lula da Silva, resorted to personal insults against each other. We examine whether this is a recipe for victory, or can damage the country’s democracy.
