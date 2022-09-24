WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores killed in rain-hit India as calls grow to tackle climate crisis
At least 26 were reportedly killed in Uttar Pradesh in two days due to building collapse, lightning strike and drowning.
Mohamed Usman, 15, was killed by lightning on Friday at Prayagraj. / AP
September 24, 2022

At least 26 people have been killed in rain-related mishaps in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in the last 48 hours.

The casualties occurred as a result of building collapse, lightning strike and drowning reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh affected severely by torrential rains, officials said on Saturday.

“In the last 24-48 hours, 26 people have died in rain/lightning-related incidents across the state," relief commissioner Prabhu N Singh said.

"We have sent an alert to all district magistrates. The immediate rescue and relief operation is the top priority, and teams are hard at work on it.”

Rainfall also lashed other regions of northern India, including the national capital New Delhi, causing life to grind to a halt due to severe waterlogging and snarled-up traffic.

Final monsoon phase

Authorities ordered the closure of schools on Friday in the cities of Noida and Gurugram on the outskirts of the capital.

Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist of Skymet Weather Services, said the current rainfall is the final phase of monsoon rains across northern India.

"The northern parts of India have been experiencing intermittent rainfall for the last three days, which has also resulted in waterlogging at some places," he said.

Palawat added that the intensity of the rainfall will decrease on Sunday and the current weather trend will end on Monday.

SOURCE:AA
