Truss on brink of power as UK Tories finish voting

Voting has now closed in the UK's conservative party leadership contest that will determine the country's next prime minister. Liz Truss appears poised to take over as the UK’s next prime minister heading into the close of voting by Conservative party members. Former UK Conservative lawmaker, Nick De Bois unpacks why Liz Truss is leading the race. #UK #LizTruss #Tories