The prime minister of the Solomon Islands has complained that his country had been subjected to "a barrage of unwarranted and misplaced criticisms, misinformation and intimidation" since formalising diplomatic ties with China in 2019.

In an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday, Manasseh Damukana Sogavare said the Solomons had been "unfairly targeted" and "vilified" in the media. He said such treatment "threatens our democracy and sovereignty."

The Solomons formerly had diplomatic relations with Taiwan but switched recognition to Beijing in 2019. It has since appeared to move ever closer into China's orbit, to the alarm of the United States and other Western countries concerned about Beijing's influence in the Pacific.

"This decision was reached through democratic processes by a democratically elected government," Sogavare said of the recognition of China. "I reiterate the call for all to respect our sovereignty and democracy."

Sogavare said the Solomon Islands had adopted "a 'friends to all and enemies to none' foreign policy."

"In implementing this policy, we will not align ourselves with any external power(s) or security architecture that targets our or any other sovereign country or threaten regional and international peace.

The Solomon Islands will not be coerced into choosing sides," he said.

"Our struggle is to develop our country. We stretch out our hand of friendship and seek genuine and honest cooperation and partnership with all."

READ MORE:US vows more engagement with Pacific islands amid Chinese influence

New theatre of geopolitics

The Pacific islands region has become a new theatre of geopolitical competition between China and the United States and its allies.

The Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China in April, and it raised concerns from the US and its allies that Beijing may be seeking a military outpost in the South Pacific, an area of traditional American naval dominance.

Sogavare has since repeatedly appeared to snub the United States, heightening Washington's concerns.

Last month he skipped a planned appearance with a senior US official at a World War Two commemoration. His government then did not respond to a US Coast Guard vessel's request to refuel and then announced he was barring all foreign navy ships from port –– while he was welcoming a US Navy hospital ship on a humanitarian mission.

Sogavare has been invited to take part next week in a summit that US President Joe Biden will host with Pacific island leaders, through which Washington aims to show a stepped-up commitment to the Pacific region.

Biden's chief policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, Kurt Campbell, said this week he looked forward to conversations with Sogavare and said the Solomons would benefit from a variety of planned new initiatives.

However, he added: "We've also been clear about what our concerns are and we would not want to see ... a capacity for long-range power projection."

Beijing and Honiara have said there will be no Chinese military base under the security pact, although a leaked draft refers to Chinese naval ships replenishing in the strategically located archipelago.

The prime minister also called on wealthy countries, asking them to support nations that are most impacted by the effects of global heating.

He said it's "extremely unfortunate" that more resources are spent on wars than on the climate emergency.

READ MORE:Biden to host Pacific Island leaders with eyes on China