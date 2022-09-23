TÜRKİYE
Türkiye marks anniversary of 'barbaric' Tripolitsa massacre
Türkiye has "not forgotten and will never forget the Tripolice Massacre... in which thousands of Muslim Turks, our Albanian brothers and Jews were brutally and barbarically murdered," President Erdogan says.
On September 23, 1821, tens of thousands of Muslims and Jews were massacred by the Greeks in Tripolitsa, a strategic city in the southern Peloponnese region of today’s Greece. / AA
September 23, 2022

Türkiye's president has marked the anniversary of the Tripolitsa massacre during the Greek revolt that started in the Peloponnese in 1821, the year Greece separated from the Ottoman Empire.

In a Twitter post, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Türkiye “have not forgotten and will never forget the Tripolice Massacre, which took place on September 23, 1821, in which thousands of Muslim Turks, our Albanian brothers and Jews were brutally and barbarically murdered.”

On September 23, 1821, tens of thousands of Muslims and Jews were massacred by the Greeks in Tripolitsa, a strategic city in the southern Peloponnese region of today’s Greece.

Turks in Peloponnese faced not only death but also starvation and captivity. 

The Ottoman Jews living in the region also faced Greek atrocities and lost their lives due to famine, misery, and plunder.

