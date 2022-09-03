WORLD
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
Here on Playback, we bring you up to date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into global events around the world. This week, Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union, died at the age of 91 after a long illness. Gorbachev was responsible for ending the Cold War. But his plans to change the Soviet Union's political system and economy led to its break-up. We also look at extreme monsoon rains that Pakistan’s government says could cost to the country's economy $10 billion. The National Disaster Management Authority says more than 3,000km of roads and 162 bridges have been damaged by floods, making aid efforts more challenging. A third of the country is under water and more than 1,100 people have died. And finally, in Ukraine, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog team has inspected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saying it has clearly been compromised. The facility was seized by Russia early in the war and has since come under regular shelling, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster.
September 3, 2022
