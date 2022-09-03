September 3, 2022
Two IAEA members will remain at Ukraine nuclear plant permanently
The UN nuclear watchdog says one of the greatest successes from its mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is being able to establish a permanent presence at the site. The majority of the team has now left Ukraine… but two inspectors will remain to assess the ongoing risks. But despite waiting months for this visit … on the ground, people say nothing has change.
