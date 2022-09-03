September 3, 2022
Africa Matters: Securing South Sudan
This week, we focus on South Sudan which has launched its first national security force since its independence in 2011. South Sudan analyst Jok Madut shares his views on how this will impact the country. We then head to Nigeria as it rolls out a campaign to wipe out corporal punishment from classrooms. And we look at an initiative in Kenya that aims to produce clean drinking water out of thin air.
