Truss on cusp of becoming next British PM

Liz Truss is widely tipped to edge ahead of rival Rishi Sunak on Tuesday to become the new prime minister of the UK. She is a free market fan who wants to shake up the economy and cut taxes. But with elections just two years away, she will also need to give the Conservatives a lift against the surging Labour. Simon McGregor-Wood has more from London. #LizTruss #Tories #UK