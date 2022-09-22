Türkiye is preparing to host an economic summit in Istanbul city that will bring experts together to discuss the change in the global economic order following the Covid pandemic.

The Economic Transformation Summit will be held on September 29 and it will be the first of its kind, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Participants will discuss how the Covid-19 pandemic transformed world economies and how emerging markets affected and changed their paradigms in the post-pandemic era, the ministry noted.

Prominent finance and economy professionals, industry export and employment representatives centered on NGOs, academicians, writers and market delegates from across the world will gather for the event.

Leading academics will discuss economic developments, policies, global balances, investment, production, employment, exports and growth.

READ MORE:Türkiye unveils plan to include gold savings into economy

What experts will be discussing

Four panel discussions will be held, including: "New trends in economic policies in the post-pandemic period", "Importance of investment-production-export model for developing countries", "Growing importance of infrastructure investments in the new period" and "Growing importance of a financial architecture that supports growth in the new period."

"Türkiye's Economy Model" will be represented to the world, the ministry added.

Online participation will be available for "How to achieve inclusive growth in the new era," which will be held at the end of the summit.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a speech on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly said the pandemic and Russia's offensive in Ukraine have disrupted supply chains mainly in the food and energy sectors and many countries are struggling with high inflation rates.

Türkiye managed to overcome these challenges in terms of growth, exports and employment, Erdogan said, adding that Türkiye's economy recorded 11 percent growth last year, which he said was the largest rate among G20 nations.

Despite the pandemic, Türkiye maintained its balanced growth, and its exports exceeded $250 billion on an annual basis as of September, he said.

Türkiye's domestic and external dynamics, geo-strategic conditions, coronavirus outbreak and opportunities that emerged from the new global economic order will be addressed during the summit.

READ MORE: Size of Türkiye's economy grew 11% to $802.7B in 2021