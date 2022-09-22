TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye set for Istanbul summit to review post-Covid economy
September 29 summit to discuss transformation in economic paradigm during post-pandemic period and emerging countries will welcome world-renowned economists, says Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry.
Türkiye set for Istanbul summit to review post-Covid economy
Türkiye has maintained its balanced growth, and its exports exceeded $250 billion on an annual basis as of September, says President Erdogan. / AA Archive
September 22, 2022

Türkiye is preparing to host an economic summit in Istanbul city that will bring experts together to discuss the change in the global economic order following the Covid pandemic.

The Economic Transformation Summit will be held on September 29 and it will be the first of its kind, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Participants will discuss how the Covid-19 pandemic transformed world economies and how emerging markets affected and changed their paradigms in the post-pandemic era, the ministry noted.

Prominent finance and economy professionals, industry export and employment representatives centered on NGOs, academicians, writers and market delegates from across the world will gather for the event.

Leading academics will discuss economic developments, policies, global balances, investment, production, employment, exports and growth.

READ MORE:Türkiye unveils plan to include gold savings into economy

What experts will be discussing 

Four panel discussions will be held, including: "New trends in economic policies in the post-pandemic period", "Importance of investment-production-export model for developing countries", "Growing importance of infrastructure investments in the new period" and "Growing importance of a financial architecture that supports growth in the new period."

"Türkiye's Economy Model" will be represented to the world, the ministry added.

Online participation will be available for "How to achieve inclusive growth in the new era," which will be held at the end of the summit.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a speech on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly said the pandemic and Russia's offensive in Ukraine have disrupted supply chains mainly in the food and energy sectors and many countries are struggling with high inflation rates.

Türkiye managed to overcome these challenges in terms of growth, exports and employment, Erdogan said, adding that Türkiye's economy recorded 11 percent growth last year, which he said was the largest rate among G20 nations.

Despite the pandemic, Türkiye maintained its balanced growth, and its exports exceeded $250 billion on an annual basis as of September, he said.

Türkiye's domestic and external dynamics, geo-strategic conditions, coronavirus outbreak and opportunities that emerged from the new global economic order will be addressed during the summit. 

READ MORE: Size of Türkiye's economy grew 11% to $802.7B in 2021

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us