September 4, 2022
Travel policy comes into force on the Kosovo-Serbia border
Recent tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have prompted the EU to call on the neighbours to stop talking about a possible conflict. A new agreement, brokered by the EU, now removes the need for entry and exit documents issued by Serbia for travelling Kosovars. As Haris Ademi reports from the border, it's a start, but there are still some issues for the authorities in Pristina.
