OPEC+ alliance seeking to reverse recent decline in crude prices
Oil prices are climbing to start the week, as investors wait for the latest word on supply levels from the world's top producers. The international crude benchmark Brent is up 2% to trade at around $95 a barrel. Energy markets are also in turmoil following Russia's decision to keep its natural gas pipeline to Germany closed indefinitely. Berlin has announced a $65B bailout plan to help Europe's largest economy cope with its worsening energy crunch. For more on energy market, we were joined by Victoria Scholar, investment head of Interactive Investor in London. #OPEC #Energy #Oil
September 5, 2022
