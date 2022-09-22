WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea denies helping Russia replenish its weapon stocks
"We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," Pyongyang says, warning the US against spreading "rumour of arms dealings."
North Korea denies helping Russia replenish its weapon stocks
"We warn the US to stop making reckless remarks," North Korea says while emphasising it maintains the right to export military equipment. / AP Archive
September 22, 2022

North Korea has denied it was providing arms to Russia, state media said, weeks after the United States said Moscow was turning to Pyongyang to replenish its stocks depleted by the conflict in Ukraine.

"We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," an official at the Defence Ministry's General Bureau of Equipment said in a statement on Thursday carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The statement comes after the White House said earlier in September that Russia was buying artillery shells and rockets from North Korea to support its offensive in Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the United States believed purchases "could include literally millions of rounds, rockets and artillery shells."

However, citing declassified US intelligence, he stressed at the time that the purchases were not yet completed and that there was no indication the weapons were being used in Ukraine.

READ MORE: US: Russia to buy millions of rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

'Rumour of arms dealings'

Moscow-ally Pyongyang hit out at the United States in the statement, saying Washington and "other hostile forces" were "spreading a 'rumour of arms dealings' between the DPRK and Russia," using the official acronym for North Korea.

"We warn the US to stop making reckless remarks," it said while emphasising North Korea maintains the right to export military equipment.

The White House indicated that the purchase of artillery ammunition from the isolated North Korean government, as well as a deal to buy military drones from Iran, showed Russia was in dire straits after months of Western economic and technological sanctions aimed at crippling its assault machine.

READ MORE:Russia facing problems with Iran-made drones - US

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us