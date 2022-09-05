September 5, 2022
World on edge as Zaporizhzhia power plant threatened by attacks
The world is on edge, waiting and watching as the stand-off around the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant unfolds. Fighting nearby has damaged its power and communication lines, prompting fears around its safety. Shaun Burnie from Greenpeace East Asia discusses the possibility of danger at the nuclear plant. #Zaporizhzhia #Nucleardisaster #Ukraine
