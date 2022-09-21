WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kazakhstan's Tokayev calls snap presidential election in November
The early election may minimise risks from a potential deterioration of the economy and loss of public support amid geopolitical turbulence in the region, analysts say.
Kazakhstan's Tokayev calls snap presidential election in November
The relationship between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev appeared to have soured after violent unrest in January. / Reuters Archive
September 21, 2022

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called an early presidential election, pressing ahead with a plan he announced earlier this month.

The snap elections are to take place on November 20, according to a decree published by his office, on Wednesday. 

The vote, which he is likely to win, will cut his current term, but will give him a longer second term after a recent constitutional reform in the oil-rich Central Asian nation changed it to seven years from five.

Analysts say holding an early election minimises risks from a potential deterioration of the economy and loss of public support amid geopolitical turbulence in the broader post-Soviet region.

It also gives Tokayev a head start after he implemented a series of reforms, announced a minimum wage increase and other handouts, and parted ways with his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev.

READ MORE: Can Europe receive Kazakh oil through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline?

Post-Nazarbayev politics

Nazarbayev, who had run Kazakhstan for three decades, formally handed over the reins to Tokayev in 2019, but remained a powerful figure until last January when Tokayev took over as head of the country's security council amid violent unrest.

A number of Nazarbayev's relatives have since lost prominent public sector jobs and several businessmen close to him have been arrested and have returned hundreds of millions of dollars to the state which the authorities now say they had gained illegally.

READ MORE: Kazakhstan changes capital's name from Nur-Sultan back to Astana

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us