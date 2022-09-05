September 5, 2022
Germany announces $65B stimulus package to help consumers
Germany has announced a fresh stimulus package to help consumers cope with the nation's cost of living crisis. The $65B measure includes tax breaks for energy firms, so they can pass on the savings to households and businesses. There will also be cash handouts to students and pensioners. For more, we spoke to Peter Oliver from Berlin. #Germany #BailoutPackage #OlafScholz
