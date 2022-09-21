WORLD
Japanese man sets himself on fire near PM Kishida's office
Man sets himself alight in Tokyo after telling police he is opposed to plans for a state funeral for assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe, local media report.
Police officers and firefighters investigate at the site where a man set himself on fire, near PM Kishida's official residence in Tokyo. / Reuters
September 21, 2022

A man has been taken to hospital unconscious after apparently setting himself on fire near the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, local media reported.

Initial details about the Wednesday incident in Tokyo were slim, and the police and prime minister's office declined to comment.

TV Asahi said the man set himself alight after telling police he was opposed to plans for a state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The TV station said a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was injured in the process.

Opposition to Abe's funeral?

Kyodo news agency and other outlets said police were called to the scene after reports a man was "engulfed in flames".

It said a note was found near the man, expressing his opposition to the funeral.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while campaigning and a publicly funded state funeral honouring him will be held on September 27.

But state funerals are rare in Japan, and the decision has been controversial, with polls showing about half the public is opposed to the idea.

SOURCE:AFP
