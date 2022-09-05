Israel says 'high possibility' one of its soldiers shot dead reporter Shireen Abu Akleh

Israel's military says there's a high possibility its soldiers 'unintentionally' killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May. The country has decided not to launch a criminal probe into the incident, meaning the soldier who shot her won't face any punishment. Khalil Jahshan, executive director of the Arab Center in Washington DC weighs in on whether this finding will fuel tensions between Israel and Palestine. #ShireenAbuAkleh #Israel #journalist