September 5, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Manhunt under way in Canada for stabbing suspects, 10 dead
A manhunt is underway in Canada after 10 people were killed and at least 15 wounded in the southern province of Saskatchewan. Police say there are 13 crime scenes across an Indigenous community and a nearby village. Three victims have already been identified: a 77 year old widower, and a mother of two and her husband. Claire Herriot reports.
Manhunt under way in Canada for stabbing suspects, 10 dead
Explore