Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have signed a goodwill document to extend Türkiye's Zero Waste project across the world.

Erdogan and Guterres had a meeting at the UN headquarters on Monday, which tackled environmental issues, including "Zero Waste," a project launched in 2017 by the first lady in Türkiye.

The project aims to contain waste under sustainable development principles and reduce pollution.

Following the meeting, Guterres said that waste is a vital problem for today and the project in this sense is very valuable and impressive.

The UN chief also called on UN countries to expand Türkiye's Zero Waste project globally as part of the environmentalist project, which is among the most important issues the UN is struggling with.

Common intentions

"The text we will sign with you today reveals our common intention in this sense. I hope that the number of signatures under this declaration, which we will sign the first two, will increase," Erdogan said, adding she wished that the project to be spread globally.

Guterres and Erdogan vowed to promote the zero waste approach worldwide and share best practices for its wider recognition and application.

"Moreover, we pledge to support initiatives, campaigns, programs, projects, and activities that promote zero waste in order to encourage responsible waste production and consumption," the declaration said.

The duo also committed to sharing the best practices and lessons learned from projects such as Türkiye's Zero Waste project encouraging the development of similar policies on waste management.

Before the signing ceremony, Erdogan presented the portrait of Guterres, created with waste textile materials by the artist Deniz Sagdic, to the secretary-general.

According to data released in July by the Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, the project has stemmed 3.9 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and saved the economy billions of dollars.

