TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish first lady, UN chief sign document on 'Zero Waste' project
The project aims to contain waste under sustainable development principles and reduce pollution.
Turkish first lady, UN chief sign document on 'Zero Waste' project
Guterres and Erdogan vow to promote a zero-waste approach worldwide and share best practices for its wider recognition and application. / AA
September 20, 2022

Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have signed a goodwill document to extend Türkiye's Zero Waste project across the world.

Erdogan and Guterres had a meeting at the UN headquarters on Monday, which tackled environmental issues, including "Zero Waste," a project launched in 2017 by the first lady in Türkiye.

The project aims to contain waste under sustainable development principles and reduce pollution.

Following the meeting, Guterres said that waste is a vital problem for today and the project in this sense is very valuable and impressive.

The UN chief also called on UN countries to expand Türkiye's Zero Waste project globally as part of the environmentalist project, which is among the most important issues the UN is struggling with.

READ MORE:US Muslim group honours Turkish first lady for her humanitarian efforts

Common intentions

"The text we will sign with you today reveals our common intention in this sense. I hope that the number of signatures under this declaration, which we will sign the first two, will increase," Erdogan said, adding she wished that the project to be spread globally.

Guterres and Erdogan vowed to promote the zero waste approach worldwide and share best practices for its wider recognition and application.

"Moreover, we pledge to support initiatives, campaigns, programs, projects, and activities that promote zero waste in order to encourage responsible waste production and consumption," the declaration said.

The duo also committed to sharing the best practices and lessons learned from projects such as Türkiye's Zero Waste project encouraging the development of similar policies on waste management.

Before the signing ceremony, Erdogan presented the portrait of Guterres, created with waste textile materials by the artist Deniz Sagdic, to the secretary-general.

According to data released in July by the Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, the project has stemmed 3.9 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and saved the economy billions of dollars.

READ MORE: Türkiye is determined in the fight against climate crisis: Emine Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us