September 5, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kenya Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's presidential election win
Kenya's top court has upheld William Ruto's presidential victory - and thrown out an attempt to nullify the result. It means the deputy president will have a go at the top job. Opposition leader Raila Odinga had challenged the official outcome, saying William Ruto's narrow win was due to fraud. He's respected the ruling - but says he disagrees with it. Ruto denied the allegations, but four of the seven election commissioners have disowned the results.
Kenya Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's presidential election win
Explore