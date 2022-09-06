September 6, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel says journalist shot 'unintentionally'
Israel says its army likely killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but that the shooting was accidental, and no one will be punished. Abu Akleh was shot dead in May while covering Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank. Israel initially suggested she may have been killed by fire from Palestinian groups. Our correspondent Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from occupied East Jerusalem.
Israel says journalist shot 'unintentionally'
Explore