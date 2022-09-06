September 6, 2022
Death toll climbs to 65 after earthquake strikes China’s Sichuan province
At least 65 people are dead and hundreds injured after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the southwest of China on Monday. Rescue operations are under way, and some of the injured remain in a critical condition. China analyst Andrew Leung explains how the province is handling this disaster. #Earthquake #SichuanProvince #China
