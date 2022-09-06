September 6, 2022
Afghan people suffer under sanctions, natural disasters
With winter approaching there are growing fears of a catastrophe in Afghanistan. Just over a year after the Taliban took over, the country is under international sanctions and is in desperate need of aid. Nadir Naim from the Kabul Institute for Peace discusses the humanitarian crisis in the country, caused by instability and natural disasters. #Afghanistan #earthquake #Taliban
