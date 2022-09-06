Turkish president on a three-day tour of the Balkans

Türkiye’s President Erdogan is on a three day tour of the Balkans. Türkiye played a key role in mediating the grain corridor out of Ukraine, and Erdogan is hoping to play a similar role in Bosnia, a country still driven by ethnic divisions. Admir Mulaosmanovic, from the International University of Sarajevo weighs in on the significance of this visit. #Erdogan #Balkans #Croatia