Kyrgyz president urges calm after deadly border conflict with Tajikistan
At least 94 have been killed between September 14 and 16 in fighting at a disputed section of the border in Kyrgyzstan's Batken province.
Efforts continue to resolve the Kyrgyz-Tajik border issues in a purely peaceful way, President Sadyr Japarov says. / AA Archive
September 19, 2022

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has urged his country to have trust in its army and strategic partners, saying there was no need for volunteer forces at the border with Tajikistan after last week's deadly clashes there.

"We continue our efforts to resolve the Kyrgyz-Tajik border issues in a purely peaceful way," Japarov said on Monday in a televised address on a national day of mourning.

"Another point I would like to mention: I urge calm among the men and youths who are willing to go to Batken...We have courageous warriors and enough forces to repel those who violate our borders."

Japarov also asked Kyrgyz not to trust "provocateurs who slander our strategic partners, friendly nations and peoples who share our position".

Soviet legacy

At least 94 people were killed between September 14 and 16 in fighting at a disputed section of the border in Kyrgyzstan's Batken province which involved tanks, aviation and rocket artillery.

Central Asian border issues largely stem from the Soviet era, when Moscow tried to divide the region between groups whose settlements were often located amid those of other ethnicities.

Former Soviet republics Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are both allied to Moscow and host Russian military bases. Russia has avoided taking sides in the conflict and urged the sides to resolve it peacefully.

SOURCE:Reuters
