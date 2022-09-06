WORLD
Could Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia be the next Fukushima?
For the Ukrainians staffing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, there’s a clear and present danger in their work. In addition to the shelling just outside the station and Russian soldiers controlling the facility, workers are struggling with persistent anxiety and exhaustion. With the area under fire and the plant facing power cuts, are we in danger of disaster at Europe’s biggest nuclear station? Guests: Paul Ingram Senior Research Associate at Cambridge University Miles Pomper Senior Fellow at James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies Ben Aris Editor-in-Chief at BNE IntelliNews
September 6, 2022
