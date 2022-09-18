WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan criticises Pelosi's remarks as a blow to peace efforts
Baku’s response comes after US house speaker blamed Azerbaijan for starting the border conflict with Armenia.
Azerbaijan criticises Pelosi's remarks as a blow to peace efforts
Pelosi, who arrived in Yerevan on Saturday for a three-day visit, is the highest-ranking US official to travel to Armenia since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. / Reuters
September 18, 2022

Azerbaijan has scolded US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi for saying that Baku had started a border conflict with Armenia, saying her remarks can undermine the peace efforts.

"The unsubstantiated and unfair accusations levelled by Pelosi against Azerbaijan are unacceptable," the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"This is a serious blow to the efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the ministry added, casting Pelosi's remarks as "Armenian propaganda".

Pelosi made her remarks on Sunday during an official trip to Armenia, a key security ally of Russia. 

Her high profile visit is seen as an attempt to woo Yerevan away from Moscow as the West tries to further isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

She is the highest-ranking US official to travel to Armenia since the tiny impoverished nation's 1991 independence from the Soviet Union.

Pelosi strongly condemned what she said were "illegal" border attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia.

Baku and Yerevan have accused each other of initiating the border clashes on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of more than 200 people.

READ MORE: Over 70 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in border 'provocations' by Armenia

'Baseless statements'

Azerbaijan said Pelosi's remarks were an attempt to cater to Armenian-Americans ahead of the US midterm elections.

"It is unacceptable to transfer the domestic political intrigues on the US agenda and lobbying interests to the South Caucasus region through Armenia," Azerbaijan said.

Pelosi's comments, it said, were perilous.

"Such unilateral steps and baseless statements serve not to strengthen the fragile peace in the region, but, on the contrary, to escalate tensions," the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said.

In the statement, Baku repeated its position that the fighting was the result of "a large-scale military provocation" by Armenia. That narrative is rejected by Yerevan.

"Currently, the ceasefire is being observed and the escalation of the situation has been prevented," Azerbaijan said.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan calls for ceasefire with Armenia as deaths soar

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us