September 6, 2022
The challenges facing newly appointed UK’s PM Liz Truss
Liz Truss has become the fourth person in 15 years to become British Prime Minister without winning a general election. The Queen appointed her as premier replacing Boris Johnson who's stepped down after losing the support of the ruling Conservative Party. Political journalist, Jo Phillips weighs in on her appointment and the challenges ahead. #LizTruss #UK #Economy
