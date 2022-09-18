WORLD
Rescuers scramble to search for survivors after landslide in Nepal
At least 22 people were killed and 10 other injured Achham district and neighbouring Kailali district following the country's latest landlside.
Landslides are a common occurrence in the mountainous terrain of the Himalayan nation / Reuters Archive
September 18, 2022

Rescuers in Nepal battle against torrential rains to pull out bodies from the wreckage of homes buried by a landslide that caused 22 deaths and injured 10 people, officials said.

Volunteers, police and military rescuers were looking on Sunday for people missing in Achham district, about 450 km west of the capital city of Kathmandu.

In the neighbouring Kailali district, authorities recovered a body of a fisherman who had been swept away in the overflowing Geta river.

Yagya Raj Joshi, an official in Kailali said about 1,500 people displaced because of the floods were sheltered in public buildings.

READ MORE:Water imbalances triggered by climate change threaten Tibetan Plateau

Local media broadcasted images of swathes of farms inundated by flood waters, a destroyed suspension bridge and villagers wading through chest deep water.

Flash floods and landslides are a common occurrence in the mountainous terrain of the Himalayan nation especially during the annual monsoon rains between June and September.

At least 70 people have been killed and 13 went missing across the country in flash floods and landslides this year, according to official data.

SOURCE:Reuters
