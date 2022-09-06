September 6, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
IAEA to report on situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The UN nuclear watchdog is due to issue its report on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in a few hours, a day after shelling again caused the site to lose its electricity supply. With increasing warnings about the physical integrity of the plant, Ukrainian forces are pressing on with counter-attacks in the south and east. Claire Herriot reports.
IAEA to report on situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Explore