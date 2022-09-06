September 6, 2022
Half the Afghan population is in urgent need of assistance
Experts warn many Afghans will not survive the dire conditions under which they are living without international support. Diva Patang, political analyst and former presenter for Radio Television Afghanistan talks to TRT World about the humanitarian crisis that is impacting Afghans and what needs to be done. #Afghanistan #Taliban #humanitariancrisis
