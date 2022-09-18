WORLD
Water crisis piles more misery on violence-hit Haiti residents
Gunfire breakout and protests against fuel price hikes halts companies from delivering water in the capital, giving new headache to residents.
Many took advantage of an expected half day truce to rush to distribution centres to stockpile a few days supply of water and cooking gas. / Reuters
September 18, 2022

Thousands in Haiti have faced water shortages after days of protest virtually halted distribution, eyewitnesses said, as an approaching storm caused more worry in the reeling country.

Many residents of Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince have been forced to shelter at home this week as gunfire broke out and burning tires blocked streets during protests of fuel price hikes and crime.

That slowed or halted companies that typically deliver water in the city where daily highs have been hitting 34 degrees Celsius.

Many took advantage of an expected half day truce on Saturday to rush to distribution centers to stockpile a few days supply of water and cooking gas, which has also run short in many places.

Fears about the approach of tropical storm Fiona also fuelled the rush to get water.

Forecasters said the storm's heaviest rains were more likely to hit the Dominican Republic on the east of Hispaniola island.

READ MORE:Fresh protests rock Haiti as economic crisis bites

Struggling residents

Jean-Denis Severe, a resident of Fort National, said many had to travel miles to fill buckets and bottles, then lug them back home.

"I live in Fort National, since there are blockades in the country, we came here to buy water. If it was not for these places, we would die from thirst," he said.

The country's latest unrest came as inflation surged to its highest in a decade and gang violence has left hundreds dead and thousands displaced, with much of Haiti's territory beyond government reach.

Richardson Adrien, a Port-au-Prince resident, told the Reuters news agency the lack of potable water was just the latest headache. Residents in recent months have also struggled to find fuel, leaving some unable to work.

Finding clear water "is a problem. We look for it everywhere and we can't find it. We put Clorox in the water to be able to drink it, you can't find water," he said.

READ MORE:UN: Haiti gang violence causes over 200 deaths in five days

SOURCE:Reuters
