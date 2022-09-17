TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan says Türkiye pursuing SCO membership
"Our relations with these countries will be moved to a much different position with this step," says Turkish President Erdogan, in reference to members of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
Erdogan says Türkiye pursuing SCO membership
Türkiye is currently a dialogue partner of the SCO, whose members are China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. / Reuters Archive
September 17, 2022

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he was targeting membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for Türkiye during a summit in Uzbekistan, Turkish media reported.

"Our relations with these countries will be moved to a much different position with this step," Erdogan said on Saturday.

When asked if he meant membership of the SCO, he said, "Of course, that's the target".

Erdogan, who attended the regional summit in Samarkand city, flew to New York to attend the 77th UN General Assembly.

Türkiye is currently a dialogue partner of the SCO, whose members are China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

On Friday, Erdogan told SCO attended by Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he wanted the offensive in Ukraine to end "as soon as possible".

Erdogan has been trying to use his good working relations with Moscow to try and persuade Putin to hold direct ceasefire talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Türkiye.

"We are making efforts to finalise the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy as soon as possible," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also echoed Putin's concern that grain shipped out of Ukraine under a Turkish-brokered agreement was not reaching enough developing countries.

"We are making sincere efforts to deliver the grain to those who need it most, especially our brothers and sisters in Africa," Erdogan said.

READ MORE:What is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us