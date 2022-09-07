WORLD
German Chancellor Says EU Must Reform to Cope With Enlarging to 36 Members
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared his vision for a new European Union, including adding more countries like Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. The bloc says it's preparing for a winter without natural gas, as Russian energy giant Gazprom recently shut down its gas pipeline to Europe citing maintenance. Last year, nearly 45% of the EU's total natural gas imports came from Russia, a dependency the German chancellor says he wants to end. Scholz called on the EU to take its promises seriously when it comes to expanding the bloc. We take a look at whether the EU can really expand and how any enlargement would be viewed by Moscow. Guests: Zoltan Egeresi Research fellow at IFAT Ulrich Brueckner Professor at Stanford University
September 7, 2022
