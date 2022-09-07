Truss replaces Johnson as UK premier

Liz Truss is the new British prime minister and the third female to hold the post. Truss was officially asked to form a new government by the Queen, who earlier accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson, after a tenure plagued by scandal. In her first speech outside 10 Downing Street, the new UK leader said the British people are strong enough to come through the cost of living crisis. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Westminister. #LizTruss #BorisJohnson