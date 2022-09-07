China trade data disappoints, signals global recession

Asian and European markets are down across the board, due to mounting signs that the global economy is heading for, or already is, in a recession. The latest red flag comes out of China, where exports grew just over 7% in August. That's below most projections, and far slower than July's figure of 18%. For the details, we spoke to Danni Hewson, who is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. #China #Trade #Recession