September 7, 2022
One of two suspects in Saskatchewan stabbings still on the run
Police in Canada are still searching for Myles Sanderson. He's one of two brothers who allegedly stabbed ten people to death and injured 18 others. Sanderson has eluded authorities for a third day and is still on the run. His brother Damien was found dead on Monday, near one of the crime scenes in Saskatchewan province. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain has more.
