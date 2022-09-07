Israel won’t launch criminal probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh,

Israel has admitted that its army “accidentally” killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, but added that it would not be launching a criminal investigation. Mouin Rabbani, independent analyst and co-editor of the media outlet Jadaliyya explains why Israel will not launch an investigation into her death. #ShireenAbuAkleh #Israel #journalist