WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN watchdog calls for safety zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Moscow has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for quote “additional explanations” on some areas of its report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The UN nuclear watchdog has warned of a looming catastrophe if the area isn’t immediately demilitarised. Europe’s largest nuclear plant has come under heavy shelling, with Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the attacks. The UN chief Antonio Guterres says it’s imperative the plant be re-established as ‘purely civilian infrastructure.’ Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Zaporizhzhia #nuclearplant #ukraine
UN watchdog calls for safety zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
September 7, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us