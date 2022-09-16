WORLD
Israel 'kills' multiple regime soldiers in Syria strike
Air strike "targeting Damascus airport and some points south of Damascus" leaves five soldiers dead and damages some material, regime media say.
Since the civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbour. / Reuters Archive
September 16, 2022

An Israeli air strike near Damascus airport has killed five Syrian regime soldiers and caused material damage, regime media reported.

"The aggression led to the death of five soldiers and some material damage," SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying on Saturday.

The strike carried out at approximately 00:45 am (local time) came "from the northeastern direction of Lake Tiberias, targeting Damascus airport and some points south of Damascus," it added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli shelling targeted sites where Iran-backed groups are stationed near Damascus airport and in the Damascus countryside.

Israel did not immediately comment on the report.

Past strikes

An Israeli strike in the countryside around the capital Damascus and south of coastal Tartus province killed three regime soldiers last month.

In the past month, Israeli air strikes have twice targeted Aleppo airport.

Since the civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbour, targeting regime troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

SOURCE:AFP
