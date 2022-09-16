WORLD
School children die in South Africa highway accident
Collison of minibus and truck in KwaZulu-Natal province leaves 16 children dead, officials say, with local media reporting a higher toll of 19 children and three adults.
South Africa's roads are among the most developed on the continent, but safety remains an issue with most accidents blamed on reckless driving. / Reuters Archive
September 16, 2022

A minibus has collided with a truck along a South African highway around 300 km north of Durban, leaving at least 16 school children dead. 

The provincial KwaZulu-Natal transport ministry reported 16 deaths on Friday but local media reported a toll of 19 children – aged between five and 12 years – plus three adults.

"The death of so many young lives is a serious tragedy," regional transport minister Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.

The accident occurred in the Pongola area, near the border with Eswatini.

South Africa's roads are among the most developed on the continent, but safety remains an issue with most accidents blamed on reckless driving.

SOURCE:AFP
