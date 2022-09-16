WORLD
2 MIN READ
Women waiting to see queen's coffin report sexual assault
London police arrest and charge a man with assaulting two women in a garden where people were queuing to catch a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth's coffin.
Women waiting to see queen's coffin report sexual assault
Tens of thousands of people have lined up in London over the past three days to pay their respects to the monarch. / Reuters
September 16, 2022

London police have charged a man with two counts of sexual assault after two women reported being assaulted in a garden where people were queuing to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin lying in state.

Adio Adeshine, 19, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, was also charged with two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, the Metropolitan Police said.

"As those present in the queue will have seen, officers were on hand to immediately respond and arrest the man," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said in a statement.

"Stewards and police officers in London are present throughout the route to help and support those who are queuing to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen ... There has been very little crime or other incidents where officers have had to intervene."

Tens of thousands of people have lined up in London over the past three days, some enduring an overnight wait, to pay their respects to the monarch, whose coffin will remain in parliament's Westminster Hall until Monday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us